FIFA U-17 World Cup, Day 5: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venues

New Delhi: Day five of 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India will witness crucial Group C and D matches featuring heavyweights Brazil, Spain and Germany.

Here is everything you need to know about these matches:

Costa Rica vs Guinea (Group C)

Date: Tuesday, 10 October

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

TV Listings: Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD

Live streaming: Sonyliv

Spain vs Niger (Group D)

Date: Tuesday, 10 October

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi

TV Listings: SONY TEN 2

Live streaming: Sonyliv

Iran vs Germany (Group C)

Date: Tuesday, 10 October

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao

TV Listings: Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD

Live streaming: Sonyliv

North Korea vs Brazil (Group D)

Date: Tuesday, 10 October

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi

TV Listings: SONY TEN 2

Live streaming: Sonyliv