Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

FIFA U-17 World Cup, Day 5: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venues

Day five of 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India will witness crucial Group C and D matches featuring heavyweights Brazil, Spain and Germany.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 10, 2017, 10:56 AM IST
Comments |
FIFA U-17 World Cup, Day 5: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venues
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Day five of 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India will witness crucial Group C and D matches featuring heavyweights Brazil, Spain and Germany.

Here is everything you need to know about these matches:

Costa Rica vs Guinea (Group C)

Date: Tuesday, 10 October
Time: 5 pm IST
Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
TV Listings: Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD
Live streaming: Sonyliv

Spain vs Niger (Group D)

Date: Tuesday, 10 October
Time: 5 pm IST
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
TV Listings: SONY TEN 2
Live streaming: Sonyliv

Iran vs Germany (Group C)

Date: Tuesday, 10 October
Time: 8 pm IST
Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
TV Listings: Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD
Live streaming: Sonyliv

North Korea vs Brazil (Group D)

Date: Tuesday, 10 October
Time: 8 pm IST
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
TV Listings: SONY TEN 2
Live streaming: Sonyliv

Tags:
FIFA Under17 World CupU-17 World CupCosta Rica vs GuineaSpain vs NigerIran vs GermanyNorth Korea vs Brazilfootball Tv listingFootball News
Next
Story

FIFA U-17 World Cup: We lost focus in happiness of scoring, says India coach

Trending