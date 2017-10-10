FIFA U-17 World Cup, Day 5: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venues
Day five of 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India will witness crucial Group C and D matches featuring heavyweights Brazil, Spain and Germany.
Here is everything you need to know about these matches:
Costa Rica vs Guinea (Group C)
Date: Tuesday, 10 October
Time: 5 pm IST
Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
TV Listings: Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD
Live streaming: Sonyliv
Spain vs Niger (Group D)
Date: Tuesday, 10 October
Time: 5 pm IST
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
TV Listings: SONY TEN 2
Live streaming: Sonyliv
Iran vs Germany (Group C)
Date: Tuesday, 10 October
Time: 8 pm IST
Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao
TV Listings: Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD
Live streaming: Sonyliv
North Korea vs Brazil (Group D)
Date: Tuesday, 10 October
Time: 8 pm IST
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
TV Listings: SONY TEN 2
Live streaming: Sonyliv