FIFA U-17 World Cup: Hosts India in Group A with USA, Colombia, Ghana

New Delhi: Hosts India were drawn with two-time champions Ghana, the United States and Colombia in the Group A of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup in Mumbai on Friday.

India will kick off their campaign against the USA on October 6 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

On October 9, the hosts will face off against Colombia before concluding the group stage with a match against 1991 and 1995 winners Ghana on October 12 in the national capital.

India will play their three Group A games in New Delhi while the other five cities to host the October 6-28 tournament are Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati and Kolkata, which will also host the final.

The first match of the tournament will be played between Colombia and Ghana (Group A) and New Zealand versus Turkey (Group B) in New Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

India, by virtue of being the hosts, were the first to be placed in Group A in the draw in which Rio Olympics silver medal-winning shuttler P V Sindhu and Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri took part along with football legends Esteban Cambiasso and Nwanko Kanu.

Two teams from each group along with the four best third-placed teams in the preliminary phase will move to the round of 16, to be held from October 16.

The quarter-finals are to be held on October 21 and 22 followed by the two semi-finals on October 25 in Guwahati and Navi Mumbai.

The third-place game and the final are both scheduled in Kolkata on October 28.

India, New Caledonia and Niger are making their debuts in the tournament.

The Groups:

Group A: India, USA, Ghana, Colombia

Group B: Turkey, Mali, New Zealand, Paraguay

Group C: Iran, Guinea, Germany, Costa Rica

Group D: North Korea, Niger, Brazil, Spain

Group E: Honduras, Japan, New Caledonia, France

Group F: Iraq, Mexico, Chile, England.