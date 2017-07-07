close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Hosts India in Group A with USA, Colombia, Ghana

India will kick off their campaign against the USA on October 6 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 20:54
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Hosts India in Group A with USA, Colombia, Ghana
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Hosts India were drawn with two-time champions Ghana, the United States and Colombia in the Group A of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup in Mumbai on Friday.

India will kick off their campaign against the USA on October 6 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

On October 9, the hosts will face off against Colombia before concluding the group stage with a match against 1991 and 1995 winners Ghana on October 12 in the national capital.

India will play their three Group A games in New Delhi while the other five cities to host the October 6-28 tournament are Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati and Kolkata, which will also host the final.

FIFA Under-17 World Cup draw: As it happened.....
MUST READ
FIFA Under-17 World Cup draw: As it happened.....

The first match of the tournament will be played between Colombia and Ghana (Group A) and New Zealand versus Turkey (Group B) in New Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

India, by virtue of being the hosts, were the first to be placed in Group A in the draw in which Rio Olympics silver medal-winning shuttler P V Sindhu and Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri took part along with football legends Esteban Cambiasso and Nwanko Kanu.

Two teams from each group along with the four best third-placed teams in the preliminary phase will move to the round of 16, to be held from October 16.

The quarter-finals are to be held on October 21 and 22 followed by the two semi-finals on October 25 in Guwahati and Navi Mumbai.

The third-place game and the final are both scheduled in Kolkata on October 28.

India, New Caledonia and Niger are making their debuts in the tournament.

The Groups:

Group A: India, USA, Ghana, Colombia
Group B: Turkey, Mali, New Zealand, Paraguay
Group C: Iran, Guinea, Germany, Costa Rica
Group D: North Korea, Niger, Brazil, Spain
Group E: Honduras, Japan, New Caledonia, France
Group F: Iraq, Mexico, Chile, England.

TAGS

FIFA U-17 World CupFootball NewsFIFA U-17 World Cup drawindia football news

From Zee News

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Asian Athletics Championships: India athletes bag four golds on Day 2
Other Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: India athletes bag four gold...

Wimbledon 2017: Heather Watson knocked out by former world number one Victoria Azarenka
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Heather Watson knocked out by former world...

Austrian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton breaks lap record, tops both practice sessions
Other Sports

Austrian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton breaks lap record, tops...

Wayne Rooney&#039;s Manchester United future should be settled over weekend
Football

Wayne Rooney's Manchester United future should be sett...

Supreme Court asks former BCCI boss Anurag Thakur to tender unconditional apology
cricket

Supreme Court asks former BCCI boss Anurag Thakur to tender...

After comfortable 3-1 victory over West Indies, Virat Kohli and Co next head to Sri Lanka
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

After comfortable 3-1 victory over West Indies, Virat Kohli...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video