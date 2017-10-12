FIFA U-17 World Cup: How India can qualify for Round of 16

New Delhi: India have lost both their matches so far, 0-3 to the United States and 1-2 to Colombia, thus jeopardizing their chances of progressing to the next round.

As of now, India are the bottom-placed team in the four-team Group A, with the USA having already qualified for the next round.

But, Indian can still progress to next round with some help from other teams.

Here are the possible scenarios:

1. India finishing third and sneaking through best third-placed criteria

India need a big win against Ghana on Thursday and hope that USA also beat Colombia by a big margin. India have a -3 goal difference. In contrast, both Ghana and Colombia have 0's. USA has +4.

So, India need to score at least three without response against Ghana. With USA hopefully beating Colombia, India will automatically jump to third spot on better goal difference.

2. India finishing second

If India beat Ghana by three goals to nil, and USA beat Colombia by at least two-goal difference, the hosts team will finish the group second.