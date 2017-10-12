FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs Ghana: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venues

New Delhi: Jeakson Singh created history in the match against Colombia on Monday when he scored India's first goal at a FIFA World Cup.

The hosts, who are playing for the first time in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, were however, unlucky to concede a goal within a minute of scoring their first against Colombia.

The Indian colts lost 3-0 to the USA in the opening match last week before going down 2-1 to the South Americans.

There is still a marginal hope for India U-17 to qualify for the Round of 16 which also depends on other results to go in their favour.

India need to secure at least a 4-0 win against Ghana on Thursday and hope that the USA beat Colombia by a good margin as well.

The hosts can also hope to qualify as one of the lucky third placed teams if they do not secure a big-margin win against Ghana.

However difficult it looks for the Indian side to secure a spot in the next round, they would bank on the support from fans, who would be hoping for a miracle, as they play Ghana in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Date?

FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and Ghana is on Thursday, October 12.

Time?

The live broadcast of the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and Ghana will start at 8 PM (IST).

Where to watch?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and Ghana will be broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports.

Venue?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and Ghana will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Live streaming?

The match will be streamed live on Sonyliv.com