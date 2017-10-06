FIFA U-17 World Cup: India vs USA – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

New Delhi: And the wait is over. FIFA under-17 World Cup is just moments away from a grand kick-off as hosts India are all set to make their first major appearance in a FIFA tournament against the formidable United States of America when the two lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, today.

Well, the Indian Colts bagged their participation ticket on grounds of being the hosts. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) did send players for matches in Europe and then Mexico to gear the U-17 team for their first major tournament.

The USA team, battled their way up to the finals of the CONCACAF U-17 Championship, earlier in April but eventually finished runners up behind Mexico. So, that is how they ensured their qualification. May be not trophy favourites, but surely a better side when they step in for the opener at JLN Stadium.

Here are everything you need to know about the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and the USA...

When is the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and the USA?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and the USA is on Friday, October 6.

Where will the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and the USA be played?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and the USA will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

At what time will the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and the USA start?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and the USA will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Where can you watch the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and the USA?

You can watch the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and the USA on Sony Ten 2

Where can you watch the Live Streaming of the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and the USA?

You can watch the Live Streaming of the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India and the USA on Sony LIV.