PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 23:14
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Legends Nwankwo Kanu, Esteban Cambiasso to attend official draw

Mumbai: Legendary footballers Esteban Cambiasso and Nwankwo Kanu along with Indian sporting icons Sunil Chhetri and PV Sindhu will attend the official draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in India later this year.

The draw to be held here on Friday will also be attended by officials from the participating teams and the host cities. The event will be telecasted live on FIFA.Com.

Kanu and Cambiasso are no strangers to the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Kanu held the winner's trophy aloft with Nigeria's Super Eaglets in 1993 while Argentine great Cambiasso participated in the 1995 edition.

Kanu, who won Olympic gold in 1996, was twice chosen as African Player of the Year, and played for the Super Eagles at the 1998, 2002 and 2010 editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Cambiasso, meanwhile, won the FIFA U-20 World Cup 1997 and was part of Argentina's team at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

"The FIFA U-17 World Cup 1993 really spurred my career ? within years of winning the title, I won the Olympic gold and from there as I would like to believe, there wasn't any looking back," Kanu said in a statement released by the FIFA and Local Orgainsing Committee.

"This tournament provides youngsters the necessary stage for development and I believe this year's edition will provide us all with exceptional talent ? much like the previous tournaments."

The two football icons will be joined by India national football team captain Sunil Chhetri and Olympic medallist shuttler Sindhu, both of whom will take part as draw assistants.

TAGS

FIFA U-17 World Cup, Esteban Cambiasso, Nwankwo Kanu, Sunil Chhetri, PV Sindhu

