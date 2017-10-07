FIFA U-17 World Cup: Two-time champions Mexico face Asian champions Iraq

Kolkata: Two-time champions Mexico may be the heavyweights in Group F but they will face a strong opponent in Asian champions Iraq in their FIFA U-17 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Since the 2005 edition in Peru, Mexico have been one of the most consistent sides of the tournament having won the title twice in a gap of six years, finishing runners-up in UAE in 2013 and being the semifinalists in Chile in the last edition.

On the other hand, Iraq are one of six sides that have lost all their matches in their maiden and only appearance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2013.

This time their preparation was affected with a FIFA ban to play matches in the country, which was lifted only in May. But despite all odds, Iraq are here with a promise.

Iraq qualified for this prestigious tournament after emerging victorious in the 2016 AFC U-16 Championship by defeating Iran in the final.

"Our people are passionate about football and everybody is watching matches and to be part of FIFA world Cup after winning the Asian Championship is big honour. We want to go far," Iraq coach Qahtan Jathir said.

Iraq's forward Mohammed Dawood is the player to look out for in the ongoing tournament.

The 16-year-old had led the turnaround for Iraq in the AFC U-16 Championship after they had failed to find the net in the first two matches.

He made a welcome breakthrough against Oman in Iraq's final group-stage match, and then struck a brace against Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals and a hat-trick versus Japan in the last four to emerge top goalscorer and player of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mexico, who were the last to arrive in India as they were having a pre-conditioning in Spain, would be breathing easy with no Nigeria, who had eliminated them from the final and semi-finals in the 2013 and 2015 respectively, in the tournament.

Mexico have a precocious talent in forward Jairo Torres, who made his Liga MX debut during 2016 Apertura at 16 years of age and was named Golden Ball winner at the CONCACAF qualifying event earlier this year.

The explosive attacker has impressed in the Liga MX U-20 competition, where he was a constant threat for his opponents with his skill of playing on either flank.

Mexico would not be resting on the past laurels and are in no mood to take any team lightly.

"We have changed some players. We have come with the aspiration to win the U-17 World Cup and create history again," chief coach Mario Arteaga said.