हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia

Football: Russian footballers Kokorin-Mamayev arrested over violent attacks

The court also ordered Kokorin`s younger brother Kirill to be held for two months.

Football: Russian footballers Kokorin-Mamayev arrested over violent attacks
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

A Moscow court ordered the arrest of Russian soccer internationals Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev late on Thursday after they were charged over violent attacks in central Moscow. 

Zenit St Petersburg forward Kokorin and Krasnodar midfielder Mamayev could face jail and will be held in custody for two months over the attacks captured on CCTV on Oct. 8. Footage circulated widely by Russian media shows a man being kicked and punched by a group of people and another incident in which two civil servants appeared to be assaulted in a cafe.

The two footballers were present at both incidents. The court also ordered Kokorin`s younger brother, Kirill, be held for two months. The three men have been charged with hooliganism, the court said, which carries a jail term of up to seven years. 

Kokorin told the court he repented and apologised to one of the victims, but the court rejected his lawyer`s request to release him pending trial, RIA news agency reported. The soccer players also face possible sanctions from their clubs.

Kokorin has 48 caps for Russia but missed this year`s World Cup in his home country with a knee injury. Mamayev has represented the national team 15 times but also was not included on the world cup squad.

Tags:
RussiaAlexander KokorinPavel Mamayev

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close