Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher apologises for spitting at a girl

LONDON: Sky Sports television pundit Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool defender, has apologised after a video emerged of him spitting towards a girl in a car from his own vehicle. The 40-year-old was on his way home after summarising on Manchester United`s 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday when he apparently became involved in a conversation with the occupants of an adjacent car.

A video taken from the car, released on the website of several British newspapers, clearly shows Carragher spitting. In the video the father of the girl can be heard shouting: "Unlucky Jamie lad. Two, one."

"Totally out of order and I`ve apologised personally to all the family this evening," Carragher said on Twitter. "I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed and lost my rag. No excuses, apologies."

Sky Sports described Carragher`s actions as "unacceptable" and said it would be addressing the incident with him. Carragher, who joined Sky Sports after retiring in 2013, has become a popular pundit working regularly alongside former United defender Gary Neville.