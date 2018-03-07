Former Real Madrid defender Cicinho retires

Sao Paulo: Former Real Madrid right-back Cicinho has announced his retirement from football, succumbing to ongoing knee problems.

The news came on Tuesday, a week after the 37-year-old rescinded his contract with Brasilia-based club Brasiliense because of a recurring ligament injury, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I`m here to announce my retirement," Cicinho told a news conference here. "I`m grateful for the opportunities that I`ve had and I`m at ease with the decision. To continue playing I would need more aggressive surgery that would keep me out for six more months," he added.

Cicinho played 26 matches for Real Madrid from 2006 to 2007 before joining AS Roma.

Capped 15 times for Brazil`s national team, he was also a part of the Sao Paulo side that won the 2005 Copa Libertadores and FIFA Club World Cup double.

