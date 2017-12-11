I-League: Minerva Punjab FC beat Chennai City FC to take top spot

Ludhiana: Minerva Punjab FC beat a spirited Chennai City FC 2-1 in an I-League encounter at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on Monday to climb to the top of the points table.

French striker Jean-Michel Joachim put Chennai ahead in the fifth minute but the hosts struck back through William Asiedu (49th) and Kassim Aidara (59th) in the second half to pocket all three points.

The result saw Minerva climb to the top of the table with 10 points from four matches. They displaced Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan, who are on seven points from three matches, from the pole position.