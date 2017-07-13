I-League warns Mohun Bagan to complete renovation work by October

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan will have to complete renovation work of their club ground premises by late September or early October if they are to host I-League matches there, the tournament`s CEO Sunando Dhar said after inspection here.

"A lot of work has been done so far. In the existing setup, I-League matches are not possible. But they have assured us, they will improve infrastructure. We will send a report after we reach Delhi. According to the report, Mohun Bagan will work and by Durga Puja (September 27) or maybe just after the Puja in October it will be done. We will be more than happy to host matches here," Dhar told reporters on Wednesday.

Mohun Bagan had expressed their wish to play their I-League home games at their club ground for the upcoming season which starts on November. The I-League and the Indian Super League (ISL) will be held simultaneously this year.

"We don`t want to go into specifics," Dhar said when asked which are the areas that need refurbishment.

"There are few more rooms needed. The entrance and exit points, we inspected also need to be improved. We also checked on safety. They have assured us to improve the floodlights as well."

Mohun Bagan Assistant General Secretary Srinjoy Bose was confident that the former I-League champions will be able to complete all the required upgradations on time.

"Nothing is impossible. Mohun Bagan ground, overall is fine. We need few temporary rooms like dressing rooms and all. Our ground, they have said is fine. We are hopeful work will be done in time," he said.

Meanwhile, Dhar hoped that the I-League will keep producing players for the national team, refusing to compare it will the ISL.

"Organising a tournament is always a challenge," Dhar said when asked about both leagues running at the same time.

"In the last two-three years we have seen 25-30 players coming into the national team through the I-League. So I am hopeful this year also I-League will help national team will new players."