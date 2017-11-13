I was embarrassed to make international return, says Lionel Messi

Madrid: Argentina star Lionel Messi said he was embarrassed to make a comeback to international football after announcing his retirement during the 2014 World Cup.

"(Retiring) was a decision I made in the heat of the moment," the five-time Ballon D`Or holder was quoted as saying by Spanish website Marca on Sunday.

"But I was embarrassed to say that I wanted to come back. (The coach at the time, Edgardo) Bauza and my team-mates made everything easy for me to return to," Messi added.

The 30-year-old said that at his age he sees things in a different manner and is far more relaxed than earlier.

"At 30 years old, I now enjoy it in a different way and much more than I did before, I take advantage of every moment, both on and off the pitch," the star forward said.

"I am experiencing this period with the national team in a different way, I am more relaxed. When they criticise me, I experience it differently," Messi added.