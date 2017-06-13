India vs Kyrgyzstan Live streaming, Live score: AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifier

New Delhi: After winning their respective opening matches, both India and Kyrgyzstan would be high on confidence. While India registered a 1-0 win over Myanmar away from home, Kyrgyzstan beat Macau 1-0.

But given the fact that India (FIFA ranking 100) are currently ranked 32 places above Kyrgyzstan (FIFA ranking 132), the pressure would be on Kyrgyzstan to put a good show against the Men in Blue.

The Stephen Constantine-coached Indian side will be brimming with confidence after winning six international fixtures in a row, including a 2-0 victory over Nepal last week.

The winner of today's match will brighten their chances of qualifying for the main tournament in UAE in 2019. Two teams from each of the six groups will qualify for the 2019 tournament.

Macau and Myanmar are the other two teams in Group A.

Here is everything you need to know about today's fixture:

When is the AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Kyrgyzstan?

AFC Asian Cup qualifiers between India and Kyrgyzstan will be played on June 13, 2017.

What time is the match between India and Kyrgyzstan?

The match between India and Kyrgyzstan will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Kyrgyzstan being played?

The venue for today's match is Bengaluru’s Kanteerava stadium.

How do I follow the AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Kyrgyzstan live?

You can follow the match live on Star Sports 1 and Start Sports 1 HD.