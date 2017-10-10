India vs Macau, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Live streaming, TV listings, date, time in IST

New Delhi: It's football season in India. While Luis Norton de Matos' colts are competing in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, Indian seniors are busy with their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

On Wednesday, the Sunil Chhetri-led outfit will take on Oman in a Group A encounter. India, unbeaten so far, are on top of the group, which also has Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan.

What Stephen Constantine's boys need to seal qualification for the 2019 Asian Cup in UAE is a win against Macau. Last time India played in the continental tournament was in 2011, and Constantine has already said that it will be one “historic” achievement for India if they crack it tomorrow.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Date: Wednesday, 11th October 2017

Time: 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore

TV Listings: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD

Live streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV

India squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subrata Paul, Albino Gomes;

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Arnab Mondal, Salam Ranjan, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala;

Midfielders: Udanta Kumam, Jackichand Telem, Nikhil Poojary, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowllin Borges, Md. Rafique, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary;

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri, Robin Singh, Balwant Singh.

Coach: Stephen Constantine