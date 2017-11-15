Indian Super League 2017-18: Live streaming, TV guide, schedule, venues and teams
New Delhi: After hosting the most successful FIFA U-17 World Cup ever, India will have a five-month-long Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 season, starting on Thursday (November 16) with a blockbuster clash between last season's two finalists – ATK and Kerala Blasters in Kochi.
There will be 10 teams competing this season, and it will run from 17 November 2018 to 17 March 2018.
Also read: Seeking Indian 'magic', ISL sheds foreign stars
Here's everything you need to know about the fourth season of ISL.
Teams
1. ATK
Manager - Teddy Sheringham
Home ground - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
2. Bengaluru FC
Manager - Albert Roca
Home ground - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
3. Chennaiyin FC
Manager - John Gregory
Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
4. Delhi Dynamos
Manager - Miguel Angel Portugal
Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
5. Goa FC
Manager - Sergio Lobera
Home ground - Fatorda Stadium, Margao
6. Jamshedpur FC
Manager - Steve Coppell
Home ground - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
7. Kerala Blasters
Manager - Rene Meulensteen
Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
8. Mumbai City
Manager - Alexandre Guimaraes
Home ground - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
9. NorthEast United
Manager - Joao de Deus
Home ground - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
10. Pune City
Manager - Ranko Popovic
Home ground - Balewadi Stadium, Pune
Live streaming and TV guide:
Star Sports will telecast all matches live. Matches will be live on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.
Live streaming: Hotstar
Canada: ATN Cricket Plus, ATN Bangla, ATN Punjabi Plus, CBN
Sub-Saharan Africa: Zuku & Supersport, Fox Sports
Bangladesh: Channel 9
Middle East / North Africa: OSN
Australia, USA: Fox Sports
South-East Asia / Continental Europe: Eurosport
Schedule:
17 Nov 2017 – ATK vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm
18 Nov 2017 – NorthEast vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm
19 Nov 2017 – Chennaiyin vs Goa – 5.30 pm
19 Nov 2017 – Bengaluru vs Mumbai City – 8 pm
22 Nov 2017 – Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm
23 Nov 2017 – Chennaiyin vs NorthEast – 8 pm
24 Nov 2017 – Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm
25 Nov 2017 – Mumbai City vs Goa – 8 pm
26 Nov 2017 – ATK vs Pune City – 5.30 pm
26 Nov 2017 – Bengaluru vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm
29 Nov 2017 – Pune City vs Mumbai City – 8 pm
30 Nov 2017 – Goa vs Bengaluru – 8 pm
1 Dec 2017 – Jamshedpur vs ATK – 8 pm
2 Dec 2017 – Delhi Dynamos vs NorthEast – 8 pm
3 Dec 2017 – Pune City vs Chennaiyin – 5.30 pm
3 Dec 2017 – Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City – 8 pm
6 Dec 2017 – Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm
7 Dec 2017 – Chennaiyin vs ATK – 8 pm
8 Dec 2017 – NorthEast vs Bengaluru – 8 pm
9 Dec 2017 – Goa vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm
10 Dec 2017 – Jamshedpur vs Pune City – 5.30 pm
10 Dec 2017 – Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm
14 Dec 2017 – Pune City vs Bengaluru – 8 pm
15 Dec 2017 – Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast – 8 pm
16 Dec 2017 – Delhi Dynamos vs Goa – 8 pm
17 Dec 2017 – Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin – 5.30 pm
17 Dec 2017 – Mumbai City vs ATK – 8 pm
20 Dec 2017 – NorthEast vs Mumbai City – 8 pm
21 Dec 2017 – Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm
22 Dec 2017 – Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm
23 Dec 2017 – Goa vs Pune City – 5.30 pm
23 Dec 2017 – ATK vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm
28 Dec 2017 – Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm
29 Dec 2017 – Mumbai City vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm
30 Dec 2017 – Pune City vs NorthEast – 8 pm
31 Dec 2017 – Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru – 5.30 pm
31 Dec 2017 – ATK vs Goa – 8 pm
4 Jan 2018 – Kerala Blasters vs Pune City – 8 pm
5 Jan 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City – 8 pm
6 Jan 2018 – NorthEast vs Goa – 8 pm
7 Jan 2018 – Bengaluru vs ATK – 5.30 pm
7 Jan 2018 – Chennaiyin vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm
10 Jan 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm
11 Jan 2018 – Goa vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm
12 Jan 2018 – NorthEast vs ATK – 8 pm
13 Jan 2018 – Chennaiyin vs Pune City – 8 pm
14 Jan 2018 – Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters – 5.30 pm
14 Jan 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru – 8 pm
17 Jan 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm
18 Jan 2018 – Mumbai City vs Bengaluru – 8 pm
19 Jan 2018 – NorthEast vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm
20 Jan 2018 – Pune City vs ATK – 8 pm
21 Jan 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos – 5.30 pm
21 Jan 2018 – Kerala Blasters vs Goa – 8 pm
24 Jan 2018 – Pune City vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm
25 Jan 2018 – ATK vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm
26 Jan 2018 – Bengaluru vs NorthEast – 8 pm
27 Jan 2018 – Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm
28 Jan 2018 – Goa vs Mumbai City – 5.30 pm
28 Jan 2018 – ATK vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm
31 Jan 2018 – Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru – 8 pm
1 Feb 2018 – Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm
2 Feb 2018 – Pune City vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm
3 Feb 2018 – ATK vs Bengaluru – 8 pm
4 Feb 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City – 5.30 pm
4 Feb 2018 – Goa vs NorthEast – 8 pm
7 Feb 2018 – NorthEast vs Pune City – 8 pm
8 Feb 2018 – Bengaluru vs Goa – 8 pm
9 Feb 2018 – Kerala Blasters vs ATK – 8 pm
10 Feb 2018 – Jamshedpur vs NorthEast – 8 pm
11 Feb 2018 – Mumbai City vs Pune City – 5.30 pm
11 Feb 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm
14 Feb 2018 – NorthEast vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm
15 Feb 2018 – Goa vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm
16 Feb 2018 – Bengaluru vs Pune City – 8 pm
17 Feb 2018 – NorthEast vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm
18 Feb 2018 – ATK vs Mumbai City – 5.30 pm
18 Feb 2018 – Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm
21 Feb 2018 – Goa vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm
22 Feb 2018 – Mumbai City vs NorthEast – 8 pm
23 Feb 2018 – Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm
24 Feb 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs ATK – 8 pm
25 Feb 2018 – Pune City vs Goa – 5.30 pm
25 Feb 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru – 8 pm
28 Feb 2018 – Goa vs ATK – 8 pm
1 Mar 2018 – Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm
2 Mar 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs Pune City – 8 pm
3 Mar 2018 – Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City – 8 pm
4 Mar 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Goa – 5.30 pm
4 Mar 2018 – ATK vs NorthEast – 8 pm
Semi-final leg 1
S/F 1 TBD
S/F 2 TBD
Semi-final leg 2
S/F 3 TBD
S/F 4 TBD
Final
17 March 2018 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata