Indian Super League 2017-18: Live streaming, TV guide, schedule, venues and teams

New Delhi: After hosting the most successful FIFA U-17 World Cup ever, India will have a five-month-long Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 season, starting on Thursday (November 16) with a blockbuster clash between last season's two finalists – ATK and Kerala Blasters in Kochi.

There will be 10 teams competing this season, and it will run from 17 November 2018 to 17 March 2018.

Here's everything you need to know about the fourth season of ISL.

Teams

1. ATK

Manager - Teddy Sheringham

Home ground - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

2. Bengaluru FC

Manager - Albert Roca

Home ground - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

3. Chennaiyin FC

Manager - John Gregory

Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

4. Delhi Dynamos

Manager - Miguel Angel Portugal

Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

5. Goa FC

Manager - Sergio Lobera

Home ground - Fatorda Stadium, Margao

6. Jamshedpur FC

Manager - Steve Coppell

Home ground - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

7. Kerala Blasters

Manager - Rene Meulensteen

Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

8. Mumbai City

Manager - Alexandre Guimaraes

Home ground - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

9. NorthEast United

Manager - Joao de Deus

Home ground - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

10. Pune City

Manager - Ranko Popovic

Home ground - Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Live streaming and TV guide:

Star Sports will telecast all matches live. Matches will be live on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.

Live streaming: Hotstar

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus, ATN Bangla, ATN Punjabi Plus, CBN

Sub-Saharan Africa: Zuku & Supersport, Fox Sports

Bangladesh: Channel 9

Middle East / North Africa: OSN

Australia, USA: Fox Sports

South-East Asia / Continental Europe: Eurosport

Schedule:

17 Nov 2017 – ATK vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm

18 Nov 2017 – NorthEast vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

19 Nov 2017 – Chennaiyin vs Goa – 5.30 pm

19 Nov 2017 – Bengaluru vs Mumbai City – 8 pm

22 Nov 2017 – Pune City vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm

23 Nov 2017 – Chennaiyin vs NorthEast – 8 pm

24 Nov 2017 – Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

25 Nov 2017 – Mumbai City vs Goa – 8 pm

26 Nov 2017 – ATK vs Pune City – 5.30 pm

26 Nov 2017 – Bengaluru vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm

29 Nov 2017 – Pune City vs Mumbai City – 8 pm

30 Nov 2017 – Goa vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

1 Dec 2017 – Jamshedpur vs ATK – 8 pm

2 Dec 2017 – Delhi Dynamos vs NorthEast – 8 pm

3 Dec 2017 – Pune City vs Chennaiyin – 5.30 pm

3 Dec 2017 – Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City – 8 pm

6 Dec 2017 – Delhi Dynamos vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

7 Dec 2017 – Chennaiyin vs ATK – 8 pm

8 Dec 2017 – NorthEast vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

9 Dec 2017 – Goa vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm

10 Dec 2017 – Jamshedpur vs Pune City – 5.30 pm

10 Dec 2017 – Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm

14 Dec 2017 – Pune City vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

15 Dec 2017 – Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast – 8 pm

16 Dec 2017 – Delhi Dynamos vs Goa – 8 pm

17 Dec 2017 – Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin – 5.30 pm

17 Dec 2017 – Mumbai City vs ATK – 8 pm

20 Dec 2017 – NorthEast vs Mumbai City – 8 pm

21 Dec 2017 – Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

22 Dec 2017 – Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm

23 Dec 2017 – Goa vs Pune City – 5.30 pm

23 Dec 2017 – ATK vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm

28 Dec 2017 – Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm

29 Dec 2017 – Mumbai City vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm

30 Dec 2017 – Pune City vs NorthEast – 8 pm

31 Dec 2017 – Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru – 5.30 pm

31 Dec 2017 – ATK vs Goa – 8 pm

4 Jan 2018 – Kerala Blasters vs Pune City – 8 pm

5 Jan 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City – 8 pm

6 Jan 2018 – NorthEast vs Goa – 8 pm

7 Jan 2018 – Bengaluru vs ATK – 5.30 pm

7 Jan 2018 – Chennaiyin vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm

10 Jan 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm

11 Jan 2018 – Goa vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

12 Jan 2018 – NorthEast vs ATK – 8 pm

13 Jan 2018 – Chennaiyin vs Pune City – 8 pm

14 Jan 2018 – Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters – 5.30 pm

14 Jan 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

17 Jan 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm

18 Jan 2018 – Mumbai City vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

19 Jan 2018 – NorthEast vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm

20 Jan 2018 – Pune City vs ATK – 8 pm

21 Jan 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos – 5.30 pm

21 Jan 2018 – Kerala Blasters vs Goa – 8 pm

24 Jan 2018 – Pune City vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

25 Jan 2018 – ATK vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm

26 Jan 2018 – Bengaluru vs NorthEast – 8 pm

27 Jan 2018 – Kerala Blasters vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm

28 Jan 2018 – Goa vs Mumbai City – 5.30 pm

28 Jan 2018 – ATK vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

31 Jan 2018 – Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

1 Feb 2018 – Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

2 Feb 2018 – Pune City vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm

3 Feb 2018 – ATK vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

4 Feb 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City – 5.30 pm

4 Feb 2018 – Goa vs NorthEast – 8 pm

7 Feb 2018 – NorthEast vs Pune City – 8 pm

8 Feb 2018 – Bengaluru vs Goa – 8 pm

9 Feb 2018 – Kerala Blasters vs ATK – 8 pm

10 Feb 2018 – Jamshedpur vs NorthEast – 8 pm

11 Feb 2018 – Mumbai City vs Pune City – 5.30 pm

11 Feb 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm

14 Feb 2018 – NorthEast vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm

15 Feb 2018 – Goa vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm

16 Feb 2018 – Bengaluru vs Pune City – 8 pm

17 Feb 2018 – NorthEast vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm

18 Feb 2018 – ATK vs Mumbai City – 5.30 pm

18 Feb 2018 – Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur – 8 pm

21 Feb 2018 – Goa vs Delhi Dynamos – 8 pm

22 Feb 2018 – Mumbai City vs NorthEast – 8 pm

23 Feb 2018 – Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin – 8 pm

24 Feb 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs ATK – 8 pm

25 Feb 2018 – Pune City vs Goa – 5.30 pm

25 Feb 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru – 8 pm

28 Feb 2018 – Goa vs ATK – 8 pm

1 Mar 2018 – Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters – 8 pm

2 Mar 2018 – Delhi Dynamos vs Pune City – 8 pm

3 Mar 2018 – Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City – 8 pm

4 Mar 2018 – Jamshedpur vs Goa – 5.30 pm

4 Mar 2018 – ATK vs NorthEast – 8 pm

Semi-final leg 1

S/F 1 TBD

S/F 2 TBD

Semi-final leg 2

S/F 3 TBD

S/F 4 TBD

Final

17 March 2018 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata