James Rodriguez inspires Bayern Munich to thrash Schalke in Bundesliga

James, on loan from Real Madrid, scored the second goal and cleverly set up the third, having also played a part in winning the penalty which got Bayern off the mark.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 10:30
Berlin: Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez celebrated his first Bundesliga start for Bayern Munich in style by inspiring them to a 3-0 win at Schalke 04 on Tuesday.

Robert Lewandowski fired Bayern ahead from the spot in the 25th minute after James got to the byline and produced a cross which was handled by Naldo.

Four minutes later, James got free in the Schalke box and tucked his shot past Ralf Faehrmann for Bayern`s second.

Not content with that, he cut inside two defenders and dinked the ball over the Schalke defence for Arturo Vidal to add the third in the 75th minute.

Bayern`s win put them on 12 points from five games and took them top, at least until Wednesday.

Augsburg continued their impressive start when a fourth-minute goal from Michael Gregoritsch gave them a 1-0 win over last season`s runners-up RB Leipzig.

VfL Wolfsburg drew 1-1 at home to Werder Bremen and Borussia Moenchengladbach beat VfB Stuttgart 2-0 in the other games.

