La Liga: Malaga replace sacked coach Michel with Jose Gonzalez

Madrid: Struggling La Liga side Malaga have named Jose Gonzalez as their new head coach, after sacking Michel earlier on Saturday with the team languishing in the relegation zone.

The 51-year-old Gonzalez, who had a brief stint at Malaga as a player in 1996, has been out of a job since being sacked as coach of Chinese club Beijing Guoan last June.

"Jose Gonzalez Lopez will be in charge of the first-team squad on the return of training next week," Malaga said in a statement.

"The coach will have the whole second half of the championship to change the dynamic of the team."

The club announced the departure of the 54-year-old Michel in the wake of their 1-0 defeat at Getafe on Friday, a result that left them five points from safety.

Michel took over last March after the sacking of the Uruguayan Marcelo `Gato` Romero and led the Andalusian side to safety but they have won only three of 19 league games this season.

Former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Michel has also coached Getafe and Sevilla. He enjoyed a successful stint in Greece with Olympiakos before a disappointing spell at Marseille.