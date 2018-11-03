हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ligue-1: Paris Saint-Germain beat Lille 2-1 to ensure perfect start

As was the case last week against Olympique Marseille, PSG`s goals didn`t come until the final stretch of the contest at Parc des Princes on Friday night.

Image Credits: Twitter/@PSG_English

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar powered Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 victory over Lille, lifting the hosts to 36 points, 11 more than second-place Lille.

Mbappe, a key member of the France squad that won the World Cup in July, ensured a lead for Paris Saint-Germain in the 70th minute with an assist from Neymar, reports Efe news.

The duo combined again in the 84th minute, when it was the Brazilian star`s turn to score after a give-and-go with Mbappe.

Nicolas Pepe clawed back a goal for Lille in the 93rd minute, converting from the penalty spot after a hand-ball by PSG defender Thilo Kehrer, but the final whistle sounded before the visitors could get the equalizer.

The league leaders will be looking to ensure more of the same in the upcoming clashes as well. 

