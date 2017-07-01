close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Lionel Messi marries long-term girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo in a star-studded gala

Messi first met Roccuzzo when he was just five years old. 

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 12:27
Lionel Messi marries long-term girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo in a star-studded gala
Courtesy: Instagram (losse44)

Buenos Aires: Argentine football star Lionel Messi has married his childhood sweetheart in his hometown Rosario.

A civil ceremony for Messi, 30, and Antonela Roccuzzo, 29, was held at a luxury hotel in the city of Rosario on Friday, reports the BBC.

PICS & VIDS: Lionel Messi marries childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo

Messi met Roccuzzo when he was just five years old. She is the cousin of his best friend, Lucas Scaglia, who also became a professional football player. 

The couple, who now live in Barcelona, have two sons together.

Among the guests at Friday`s wedding were Messi`s Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Neymar, Gerard Pique and his wife, Colombia`s pop star Shakira. A number of guests flew into Rosario on private jets.

The groom`s siblings - Maria Sol, Rodrigo and Matias Messi - served as witnesses in the ceremony, along with the bride`s sisters, Paula and Carla Roccuzzo, Efe news reported.

Argentinian singer Abel Pintos performed one of Roccuzzo`s favorite numbers, "Sin principio ni final (Without beginning or end)" during the exchange of rings.

Argentina`s Clarin newspaper has variously called the wedding "the wedding of the year" and "the wedding of the century".

About 150 journalists received accreditation to enter a special press area, but were not given full access to the venue

TAGS

Lionel MessiAntonela RoccuzzoMessi weddingBarcelonaFootbal news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni&#039;s &#039;power-blast&#039; six to Jason Holder leaves Twitterati awestruck
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni's 'power-blast'...

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI, statistical highlights: MS Dhoni, R Ashwin scale new heights in Antigua
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI, statistical highlights: MS Dhoni, R Ash...

WATCH: Virat Kohli takes MS Dhoni&#039;s advise before taking DRS call in WI vs IND 2nd ODI
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli takes MS Dhoni's advise before taki...

Lionel Messi marries childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo – See videos and pics
Football

Lionel Messi marries childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzz...

Aussie players consider South Africa tour boycott over talks breakdown with Cricket Australia
cricket

Aussie players consider South Africa tour boycott over talk...

He stepped in when we needed runs, skipper Virat Kohli lavishes praise on MS Dhoni
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

He stepped in when we needed runs, skipper Virat Kohli lavi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video