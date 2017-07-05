Lionel Messi to sign new £500,000 per week 4-year Barcelona deal, with £264m buyout clause: Report

New Delhi: Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed on a humongous new deal with the Catalan club according to various media reports in Spain.

Messi, who recently exchanged wedding vows with long-term girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo, is believed to have had a verbal agreement on a new 4-year deal worth £500,000 per week with a buyout clause of £264m.

The 30-year-old's current deal was set to expire in June 2018, but now everyone is waiting for the club to make an official announcement on the extension.

Messi is supposed to official officially putting pen to paper on July 15 once he arrives back in Barcelona for preseason training.

The new contract will keep Messi at Camp Nou until at least 2021, with an additional 1-year extension available as a clause provided both the club and the player agree to it.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has been linked with a move away on a few occasions, will be able to quit the Catalan side only if a club triggers his new release clause of £264 million ( approx. €300m).

The Argentine, who is presently the club's record goalscorer, is presently on his honeymoon in the Caribbean but when he returns to training next week, signing an extension with the club he signed as a 13-year-old will be the first thing he will do.

According to some reports, the Argentine can further top-up his earnings by around 20 per cent in total if he meets certain targets including winning the La Liga, the Champions League and Ballon d'Or.

Messi is believed to be earning about £365,000 per week presently, looks set to take his wages in the category which is presently only being entertained by Chinese clubs.