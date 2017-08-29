Liverpool agree club record £48 million deal for Naby Keita, transfer to be completed next summer

New Delhi: English Premier League sid Liverpool have reached an agreement with Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Leipzig for the transfer for Guinea international midfielder Naby Keita in a club record £48 million deal.

The Reds have been chasing Keita well before the 2017-18 trasfer window opened, but Leipzig have been unwilling to sell him after making it to the UEFA Champions League group stage in first attempt after earning promotion to the German top flight.

Apart from the transfer fee, Liverpool will also reportedly pay an undisclosed premium for the 22-year-old, who scored eight goals in 31 league appearances last term as part of an advance agreement they reached with the German club.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the future transfer of Naby Keita," read the Liverpool statement.

"I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly," said Keita on the transfer.

"My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

"Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.