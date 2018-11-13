हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge charged by FA for alleged betting breaches

Image Credits: Reuters

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of its betting rules, the English Football Association said on Monday.

The charge relates to the period of January 2018 and the 29-year-old England international has until 1800 GMT on Nov. 20 to respond, the FA said in a statement.

"Daniel has given his full and unequivocal cooperation throughout this process and has assured the club he will continue to do so," the email said.

"Daniel has also stated categorically that he has never gambled on football. As with any issue of this nature, we will allow the process to be concluded in its entirety before making any further comment."

FA rules prohibit players and coaches from betting on any football activity or providing non-public information to any other person that is then used for betting.

Sturridge has made 12 appearances for Premier League side Liverpool in all competitions this season, scoring four goals.

Liverpool are currently unbeaten in the league and are placed second on the Premier League table. 

