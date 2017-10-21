Luis Suarez to miss Uruguay friendlies for Argentina

Montevideo: Luis Suarez has been omitted from Uruguay`s squad for international friendlies against Poland and Austria next month as he recovers from a knee injury.

The 30-year-old is expected to remain available for Barcelona despite struggling to overcome the problem, sustained during Barcelona`s Spanish Supercup defeat to Real Madrid in August, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The medical department of Barcelona has proposed that Luis Suarez undertake medical and physiological treatment for a week from November 11 in order to continue the rehabilitation of his right knee," the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) said in a statement.

"For this reason, the player will not participate in the friendly games planned for November 10 and 14 against Poland and Austria."

The friendlies will be Uruguay`s first matches since they secured a place in the 2018 World Cup by beating Bolivia 4-2 in their final qualifier earlier this month.