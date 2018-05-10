हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manchester City earn record-breaking farewell for Yaya with 3-1 win

Manchester: Champions Manchester City gave their departing midfield colossus Yaya Toure the ideal Etihad send-off by returning to record-breaking mode with a 3-1 rout of Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Goals from Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho saw City, who had suffered a goalless blip against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, take their season`s total to 97 points, eclipsing Chelsea`s Premier League-era record of 95 set in 2004-05.

Ivorian Toure could not land the dream goal to cap his splendid City career but City`s two first-half strikes, separated by a Leonardo Ulloa header for Brighton, ensured another record for most goals in a Premier League campaign.

City, who notched a 105th of the campaign through Fernandinho after the break, can now become the first English top-flight team to finish a season with a century of points and 32 wins should they prevail at Southampton on Sunday.

