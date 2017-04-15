close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Manchester City is still 'far away' from Champions League gong, admits Pep Guardiola

The Manchester City manager believes there is much work to do if he is to replicate his past.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 16:11
Manchester City is still &#039;far away&#039; from Champions League gong, admits Pep Guardiola

London: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that the football club is still "far away" from mounting a challenge for the Champions League gong, European club football's biggest prize.

Guardiola has acquired a reputation of at least reaching the semi-final stage of Europe's top competition in all his combined seven seasons in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich,, and therefore, Manchester City's loss to Monaco in the quarter-finals this year, has caused him disappointment and led him to introspect, reports Sport24.

The Manchester City manager believes there is much work to do if he is to replicate his past.

TAGS

Pep GuardiolaManchester CityChampions LeagueFootball News

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
IPLcricket

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics ri...

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sporting Gijon, go six-pont clear
Football

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sport...

I-League: Sony Norde&#039;s superb strike sinks Minerva Punjab to keep Mohun Bagan on top
Football

I-League: Sony Norde's superb strike sinks Minerva Pun...

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan

Bundesliga: &#039;Incredible&#039; Borussia Dortmund fight back tears to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt at home
Football

Bundesliga: 'Incredible' Borussia Dortmund fight...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run for first career pole
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video