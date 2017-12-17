Marcos Alonso scores an exquisite scorcher of a goal, as Chelsea beat Southampton

New Delhi: Marcos Alonso is a perfect example of a late bloomer in world football.

Few years back, he was a nobody. It was only in 2016, when he joined Chelsea, people began knowing his name, and what a time he has had.

People doubted whether Antonio Conte had done the right thing in spending 24 million pounds on a left-back plying his trade in Italy's Serie A, with Fiorentina, and hasn't he proved his doubters wrong.

On Saturday, the 26-year old Spaniard scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season, against Southampton, and boy, it was an exquisite scorcher of a free kick.

In the first half's stoppage time, he curled in a free kick to the bottom left corner, and sent the Chelsea fans screaming with joy.

Here is the goal, have a look at it:

The game ended 1-0 in Chelsea's favor, putting them on 3rd place in the Premier League table.