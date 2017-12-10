Mohun Bagan's Yuta Kinowaki ruled out for a month after dislocating collarbone

Barasat: In a big blow to table leaders Mohun Bagan, Japanese recruit Yuta Kinowaki was today ruled out for at least a month after dislocating his collarbone during their 5-0 thumping of Churchill Brothers in an I-League football fixture here today.

The defensive midfielder Kinowaki had to be replaced by Shilton d'Silva within the first five minutes of play, after the former suffered a shoulder injury and eventually had to leave the stadium in an ambulance.

Coach Sanjoy Sen said he has dislocated his collarbone as the mood turned sombre despite the big win with the match on the artificial turf witnessing four injuries including to their captain Sony Norde.

"So many players have been injured which is extremely bad for us. And even after winning by five goals, there is no time to relax as there are two difficult matches ahead," Sen said.

Norde had a slight niggle on his right knee and was seen playing with his knee strapped.

Ansumana Kromah has injured his adapter muscle whereas Arijit Bagui has also injured his ankle.

"These are the four major injuries and once they are properly diagnosed we can confirm the actual status of the injuries. We will practise tomorrow and day after tomorrow so lets see what we can do."

Blaming the Barasat turf, he said: "Maybe it's one of the reasons (Barasat turf). Norde already stated yesterday that we have a good track record at Barasat but the condition of the pitch affects a player psychologically. But still, we have to be mentally prepared as there are three matches to be played here."