close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Neymar, Luis Suarez among nominees named for 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist

Well, once again analysts reckon that Ronaldo will be the one to take home the trophy. An already four-time winner, it is highly expected that his name will be announced later into the day along with his old nemesis Lionel Messi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 17:29
Neymar, Luis Suarez among nominees named for 30-man Ballon d&#039;Or shortlist
Twitter grab/ Twitter (@FCBarcelona)

New Delhi: Paris Saint-German and Brazil forward Neymar, joins his former Barcelona teammate Luiz Suarez on the list of nominees for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. However, as of now, just 10 footballers have been confirmed for the 30-man list. Well, the Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo will still remain the favourite among the lot.

Award organisers France Football revealed the first 10 players of the list. Real Madrid duo of Marcelo and Luka Modric along with Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante wrapped up the first five players with Neymar for the Ballon dÓr nominee list.

Almost over an hour later, the organisers took to Twitter to reveal the next five – Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos, Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Napoli forward Dries Mertens combined with Suarez to form the next five lot.

Neymar's only close attempt to bag the trophy came in 2015 when he broke into the last three list alongside eventual winner Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. He finished well behind the Real Madrid star to sit third on the list. Suarez, however, has been lucky enough to go atop in the nomination list despite his success at Barcelona.

Well, once again analysts reckon that Ronaldo will be the one to take home the trophy. An already four-time winner, it is highly expected that his name will be announced later in the day along with his old nemesis Lionel Messi.

Ballon d'Or 2017 nominees: Neymar (PSG), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Marcelo (Real Madrid), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Dries Mertens (Napoli).

TAGS

NeymarLuis SuarezLionel MessiCristiano RonaldoBalon d'OrFootball News

From Zee News

I am not writing myself off from 2021 World Cup, says India women&#039;s cricket skipper Mithali Raj
India vs Australia 2017cricket

I am not writing myself off from 2021 World Cup, says India...

India vs Australia 2017, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listi...

India vs Australia: If I become 50 percent of what Shane Warne has been, my life will be successful: Kuldeep Yadav
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia: If I become 50 percent of what Shane Wa...

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I Preview: Rampaging hosts eye series win against struggling Aussies
cricket

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I Preview: Rampaging hosts eye s...

Hockey: &#039;Trust&#039; the buzzword as India embark on &#039;Mission Asia Cup&#039;
Other Sports

Hockey: 'Trust' the buzzword as India embark on...

Watch: Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Brett Lee attempt MS Dhoni&#039;s &#039;Helicopter Shot&#039;, fail miserably
cricket

Watch: Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Brett Lee attempt MS...

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan wants India to be &#039;Invincible&#039; like Steve Waugh&#039;s Australia
cricket

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan wants India to be '...

N&#039;Golo Kante ruled out of France&#039;s final FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier
Football

N'Golo Kante ruled out of France's final FIFA 201...

ICC set to approve World Test Championship: Report
cricket

ICC set to approve World Test Championship: Report

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video