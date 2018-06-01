हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brazil

Neymar's inclusion in Brazil squad can make big difference: Fernandinho

Brazil midfielder Fernandinho believes his team-mate and star striker Neymar is all set to return to full fitness following his foot surgery as his country gear up for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Neymar&#039;s inclusion in Brazil squad can make big difference: Fernandinho
Twitter

Brazil midfielder Fernandinho believes his team-mate and star striker Neymar is all set to return to full fitness following his foot surgery as his country gear up for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The former Barcelona and Santos man landed awkwardly during a clash with Marseille forward Bouna Sarr in their Ligue 1 encounter in February and sustained injuries in the process.

He was later stretchered off the pitch and was subsequently required a surgery to treat the same. However, the Brazilian is now back to training , with his teammate Fernandinho revealing that the 26-year-old is on road to recovery ahead of the World Cup.

"This kind of injury Neymar had is a little bit difficult, I can tell because I had it too. It aches now and then. The process is a little bit complex. But, when you watch the moves he`s making during the trainings, the way he is training, I see him very well and he`s getting his confidence back, that`s so important.

"He`s so audacious, trying to dribble the defences, he`s not afraid," goal.com quoted Fernandinho, as saying. Fernandinho insisted that Neymar could make a big difference in the side`s performance and, therefore, Brazil want him to be fully fit ahead of the first match.

"That`s the first step for him to be 100 per cent confident again. And we want him to be fully fit as soon as possible, till our first match in the World Cup. I have no doubt he`s a player who will make a big difference for our team," he said.

Brazil, who are grouped alongside where Brazil will face Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E for the World Cup, will take on Croatia on Sunday and Austria on June 10 in their warm-up matches.

The FIFA World Cup is slated to begin on June 14 and will run till July 15.  
 

Tags:
BrazilFernandinhoNeymar JrFIFA World Cupfootball

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close