Paris Saint-Germain plan Neymar's grand presentation on streets of French capital

New Delhi: Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain appears imminent, to the extent that the French club have already made contact with the local authority in Paris to organise the Brazilian star's presentation.

According to various sources within the French media, including Europe 1, PSG have in mind that the presentation will take place this week.

PSG want to organise a mega presentation to mark Brazillian forwards arrival, as they did when Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived in 2012. On that occasion, the club obtained permission to present the enigmatic Swedish forward in Place du Trocadero, before thousands of fans.

PSG are already counting on the support of the French police, who are putting together a strategy to avoid overcrowding and traffic congestion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Barca publicly confirmed for the first time after weeks of speculation that Neymar wants to leave the Spanish giants.