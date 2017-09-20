close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Players choose Amarjit Kiyam to lead India in FIFA U-17 World Cup

Born and brought up in Manipur, Amarjit was introduced to the game by his uncle and he soon found himself at the Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA).

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 00:32
Players choose Amarjit Kiyam to lead India in FIFA U-17 World Cup
Courtesy: Twitter/Indian Football Team

Panaji: Mid-fielder Amarjit Kiyam has been unanimously elected as the captain of Indian team for the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup to be held across the country.

Coach Luis Norton de Matos had suggested four names and had asked each of the 27 players in the team to write on a sheet of paper their choice for captaincy.

The first name would get five points, the next three and the final choice one.

The players unanimously voted for Amarjit as their captain for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup which begins in New Delhi on October 6.

Jitendra Singh, who was second, will be Amarjit's deputy.

While, Suresh Wangjam, who led India at the AFC Under-16 Championship last year, received the third highest votes.

Defender Sanjeev Stalin finished fourth, an AIFF official said.

Born and brought up in Manipur, Amarjit was introduced to the game by his uncle and he soon found himself at the Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA).

When the selectors were hunting for players to represent India at the Under-17 World Cup, Amarjit was invited for trials and he caught the eye of everyone.

At first he was slotted with the reserve side and made the first team grade after German coach Nicolai Adam was impressed with his abilities in midfield.  

TAGS

Amarjit KiyamFIFA U-17 World CupIndia CaptainFootball News

From Zee News

India vs Australia: David Warner having a field day in the City of Joy
cricket

India vs Australia: David Warner having a field day in the...

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Cavani
Football

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Cavani

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 37-25
Pro Kabaddi League 2017

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 37-25

Watch: Virender Sewhag releases special video to celebrate 10 years of Yuvraj Singh&#039;s six sixes
cricket

Watch: Virender Sewhag releases special video to celebrate...

Watch: West Indies fielder Mohammed commits the most insane fielding blooper against England
cricket

Watch: West Indies fielder Mohammed commits the most insane...

Watch: Chris Gayle returns to ODI after 913 days, treats fans with huge six
cricket

Watch: Chris Gayle returns to ODI after 913 days, treats fa...

Pakistani journalist Fazeela Saba gets mercilessly trolled for Hardik Pandya tweet
cricket

Pakistani journalist Fazeela Saba gets mercilessly trolled...

Valentino Rossi back on bike 18 days after double leg fracture
Other Sports

Valentino Rossi back on bike 18 days after double leg fract...

Zinedine Zidane confirms Real Madrid contract renewal
Football

Zinedine Zidane confirms Real Madrid contract renewal

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video