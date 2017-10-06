PM Modi, Tendulkar lead beeline of best wishes for FIFA U-17 World Cup

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar lead the queue of best wishes pouring in for the Indian football team that will mark its historic presence at the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Friday.

India take on the USA in their first Group A fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital at 8 p.m.

The PM extended a "warm welcome" to all the 24 participating teams, while Tendulkar was joined by fellow former cricketer VVS Laxman to say best of the luck to the team that will be the first from the country to participate in any FIFA World Cup.

India's football great Bhaichung Bhutia posted a cute video along with his children accompanied by the message "the world cup is here, good luck boys".

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, meanwhile, tweeted: "The country is with you, all the way."

The Indian men's hockey squad was not to be left behind and stood together in one frame while posting a video wishing the team.

Here are all those messages:

A warm welcome and best wishes to all teams taking part in the @FIFAcom. I am sure #FIFAU17WC will be a treat for football lovers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2017

My best wishes to the @IndianFootball U-17 team for the World Cup! Enjoy your game & chase your dreams because dreams do come true! @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/lrqgX1olD5 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 5, 2017

All the best for today, @IndianFootball! The country is with you, all the way! The way you play will inspire a billion hearts! #BackTheBlue — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 6, 2017

Finally, the World Cup is here. Good luck boys! pic.twitter.com/UGyir17ei9 — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) October 6, 2017

Best wishes to our young men playing in the #FIFAU17WC and hope it is a great tournament pic.twitter.com/MMdhE1CClS — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 5, 2017

Big day today for the @IndianFootball U17 boys! Representing is an honour and a great experience. Enjoy yourself out there and all the best for your #FIFAU17 World Cup match against the USA #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/FtALawFOMP — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 6, 2017

Winners don't wait for chances.THEY TAKE THEM! Here's wishing our Indian football team all the very best . #BackTheBlues#FIFAU17WC⚽ — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 6, 2017

After their opening match on Friday, the hosts will take on Colombia on October 9 and Ghana on October 12.