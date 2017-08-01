close
Premier League: Fernando Llorente to miss Swansea City's opening fixture against Southampton

Llorente, a member of Spain`s triumphant 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 squads, joined Swansea at the start of last season on a two-year deal from Sevilla, where he won the Europa League.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 11:16
Premier League: Fernando Llorente to miss Swansea City&#039;s opening fixture against Southampton
Reuters

New Delhi: Striker Fernando Llorente will miss Swansea City`s first Premier League game of the season at Southampton due to a broken arm, the Welsh club has said.

The Spaniard fractured a bone in his lower arm while cycling on a family holiday in June. The club were initially optimistic he would be available for selection against Southampton on Aug. 12, but manager Paul Clement has ruled him out of contention.

"Fernando`s rehabilitating individually. He has not joined the team training yet," Clement told the club website. (www.swanseacity.com)

"But assuming all goes well, we anticipate that happening in the next 10 days. I think it`s unlikely he will be involved in the first couple of games, but his return will not be long after that."

Llorente, a member of Spain`s triumphant 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 squads, joined Swansea at the start of last season on a two-year deal from Sevilla, where he won the Europa League.

The 32-year-old was Swansea`s top scorer last season, chipping in with 15 goals as the club narrowly escaped relegation. As well as the Southampton fixture, he is likely to miss their first home game against Manchester United on Aug. 19.

