Real Madrid, Barcelona players dominate 2017 FIFA World XI shortlist

New Delhi: Global superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo headlined the shortlist of 2017 FIFA FIFPro World XI shortlist, which was revealed on Wednesday by world's football governing body.

The final 55-player shortlist for the dream team is dominated by Real Madrid with 12 players from Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid's enternal rival, Barcelona have eight in the list.

English gaints Manchester United have six players, while Premier League champions Chelsea got three players in the list.

According to FIFA, the team will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards in London on 23 October. The team consist of one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards.

Here is the list:

Goalkeepers (5): Gianluigi Buffon (ITA/Juventus), David De Gea (ESP/Manchester United), Keylor Navas (CRC/Real Madrid CF), Manuel Neuer (GER/Bayern München), Jan Oblak (SVN/Atletico Madrid)

Defenders (20): David Alaba (AUT/Bayern München), Jordi Alba (ESP/FC Barcelona), Dani Alves (BRA/Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain), Jerome Boateng (GER/Bayern München), Leonardo Bonucci (ITA/Juventus/AC Milan), Dani Carvajal (ESP/Real Madrid CF), Giorgio Chiellini (ITA/Juventus), Diego Godin (URU/Atletico Madrid), Mats Hummels (GER/Bayern München), Philipp Lahm (GER/Bayern München), David Luiz (BRA/Chelsea), Marcelo (BRA/Real Madrid CF), Javier Mascherano (ARG/FC Barcelona), Pepe (POR/Real Madrid CF/Besiktas), Gerard Pique (ESP/FC Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (ESP/Real Madrid CF), Thiago Silva (BRA/Paris Saint-Germain), Samuel Umtiti (FRA/FC Barcelona), Antonio Valencia (ECU/Manchester United), Raphael Varane (FRA/Real Madrid CF)

Midfielders (15): Thiago Alcantara (ESP/Bayern München), Sergio Busquets (ESP/FC Barcelona), Casemiro (BRA/Real Madrid CF), Philippe Coutinho (BRA/Liverpool), Eden Hazard (BEL/Chelsea), Andres Iniesta (ESP/FC Barcelona), Isco (ESP/Real Madrid CF), N’Golo Kante (FRA/Chelsea), Toni Kroos (GER/Real Madrid CF), Nemanja Matic (SRB/Chelsea/Manchester United), Luka Modric (CRO/Real Madrid CF), Mesut Ozil (GER/Arsenal), Paul Pogba (FRA/Manchester United), Marco Verratti (ITA/Paris Saint-Germain), Arturo Vidal (CHI/Bayern München)

Strikers (15): Gareth Bale (WAL/Real Madrid CF), Karim Benzema (FRA/Real Madrid CF), Edinson Cavani (URU/Paris Saint-Germain), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Real Madrid CF), Paulo Dybala (ARG/Juventus), Antoine Griezmann (FRA/Atletico Madrid), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (SWE/Manchester United), Harry Kane (ENG/Tottenham Hotspur), Robert Lewandowski (POL/Bayern München), Romelu Lukaku (BEL/Everton/Manchester United), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Monaco/Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (ARG/FC Barcelona), Neymar (BRA/FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain), Alexis Sanchez (CHI/Arsenal), Luis Suarez (URU/FC Barcelona)

The line-up is decided by the players themselves, with more than 24,000 professional footballers from across the world selecting their best XI in a 4-3-3 formation based on performances from the 2016/17 season (August 2016 to June 2017), said FIFA.