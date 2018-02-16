हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Real Madrid blow as Toni Kroos suffers knee injury

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos faces a spell on the sidelines after his club confirmed on Friday that he had picked up a knee injury.

AFP| Updated: Feb 16, 2018, 19:57 PM IST
Comments
"Following tests carried out on Toni Kroos...he has been diagnosed with a sprain to the exterior lateral ligament in the left knee. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real said in a statement on their website.

While Real did not say how long the 28-year-old German would be out for, they will hope to have him back in time for the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie away to Paris Saint-Germain on March 6.

Kroos played the full 90 minutes of Wednesday`s first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, which Zinedine Zidane`s side won 3-1, although Spanish media said he picked up the injury in that game in a challenge with PSG`s Kylian Mbappe.

He will miss Sunday`s La Liga game away at Betis, with the versatile Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic a contender to take his place in the team.

Real MadridToni KroosfootballZinedine ZidaneChampions League
