Real Madrid transfers: Cristiano Ronaldo likely to stay, Kylian Mbappe chase may be premature, says Florentino Perez

Madrid: There is "no reason to get too concerned" about Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid, the Spanish football club president Florentino Perez said, adding that it may be too soon to make a bid for French club Monaco`s wonder kid Kylian Mbappe.

"Cristiano has a contract with Madrid," Perez was quoted as saying by Spanish radio El Primer Palo.

"I do not give all this the importance that others do. We must wait and we will speak after the Confederations Cup. He is angry. Many people have wanted to damage him with this tax issue, and other issues, and that affects him.

"We are delighted to have him at Madrid. I think Cristiano will also stay where he is. I have not spoken with Mendes about him. At the moment there is no reason to get too concerned," he added.

Unhappy with the way Spanish tax authorities dealt with him, Ronaldo wanted to make a move from Spain, according to reports.

He will have to prepare to appear in court on July 31 to answer charges of a ?14.7 million (around $16.72 million) tax fraud.

"There are people who think all this is about getting a better contract, but in eight years (at Madrid) this has not happened," the president said.

"He is not like that. You cannot sign a new contract every year. Cristiano is not motivated by money."

The Portugal skipper, currently playing in the Confederations Cup, has been linked with former club Manchester United and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Asked why Real had not publicly backed Ronaldo, Perez said: "I have not made the tax declaration of a player, Madrid is not responsible for that," he said.

"We all have a duty to meet our obligations. I have spoken with the lawyers who represent (Cristiano) and from what they told me I do not believe there is any type of crime involved.

"It is a question of interpretation, not a crime. Many news stories are written in bad faith. We should have patience, and we can talk after the Confederations Cup. Or not talk. I do not know."

On Monaco whizkid Mbappe, Perez said they would only complete the transfer if manager Zinedine Zidane feels the teenager is ready for the first XI.

"I don`t like to deny things -- don`t ask me things that I cannot answer," he said. "I know that Zidane (spoke to Monaco) a few years back. At this age very few players have a place at Madrid. Zidane came aged 28.

"We must have patience. I sincerely do not know if Mbappe will come this summer. He must decide if he is coming here to play, or if it is better to keep developing. If Zidane gives me the OK, he would also have to tell me he was going to play him."