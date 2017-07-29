Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss out El Clasico clash in Miami

New Delhi: Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing out the much-anticipated El Clasico clash against arch-rivals Barcelona, in Miami, on Saturday.

Ronaldo, who was part of the Madrid squad that clinched the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League title, this summer, missed out on the first two matches in the ongoing International Champions Cup 2017. Apparently, he was out, holidaying with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and also had some other sponsor commitments.

Ronaldo this time cites personal problem on missing out the anticipated friendly at Miami, as reported by Charlie Stillitano, chairman of Relevent Sports, the company organising the International Champions Cup

"Unfortunately, Ronaldo's personal commitments precluded him from being here," Stillitano told the Miami Herald on Friday.

Adding to it, the Portuguese international misses out on the Spanish club's summer tour of Unites States of America, has now been asked to appear in court on July 31 for his case surrounding tax evasion.

"He really wanted to be here. This is not a diva situation. He was hoping that he could make it. He waited until today to let us know, but it just didn’t work out.

“Mr. [Stephen] Ross (owner of Miami Dolphins, who runs Relevent Sports) did everything possible to get him here, and Cristiano said he was very grateful for that. I’m extremely disappointed, but we still have the two best teams and the top stars minus one.”

We’ve reached out, we’ve done everything,” Ross said Thursday, per the Herald. “That weekend, he has some complex issues as you all know, back in Spain. I’ve got a plane waiting. He hasn’t said finally no. We’ll probably know relatively soon.”

However, Zinedine Zidane seemed least bothered about his absence. He reckons that vacation is indeed important and he has to enjoy it. "For this match tomorrow? None. There are no worries because he's on vacations and has to enjoy his vacations. I believe that all of us are ready for the match tomorrow and I believe that, Cristiano will be with us on [August] the 5th to start the season," said the Real Madrid coach to ESPN.

Real Madrid have so far lost both their matches at ICC. They suffered defeat to Manchester United in a penalty shoot-out and then a 4-1 thumping by Manchester City.