SEE PIC: Neymar poses with Brazilian Paris Saint-Germain team mates

New Delhi: French club Paris Saint-Germain's record-acquisition from Barcelona posted a picture on his Instagram account with team mates Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Lucas Moura on Saturday.

All these Brazilians are Neymar's team mates at PSG and that is what Neymar pointed out in his caption. "Brazukas in the House. AllezParis," said Neymar in his caption.

Brazukas in the House AllezParis A post shared by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Aug 12, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

Neymar and Alves played together at Barcelona for three seasons before the latter moved to Juventus. He played with the Italian champions for a year before moving to PSG.

Earlier this month, Neymar became the most expensive player in the world as a result of the 222 million Euro deal between the Spanish giants and French heavyweights.

The price paid for the 25-year-old was more than twice the amount paid by Manchester United to bring back Paul Pogba from Juventus.

Neymar is expected to make his debut for PSG against Guingamp in Ligue 1 after French football authorites received clearance for the Brazilian to play.