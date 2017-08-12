close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SEE PIC: Neymar poses with Brazilian Paris Saint-Germain team mates

The price paid for the 25-year-old was more than twice the amount paid by Manchester United to bring back Paul Pogba from Juventus. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 22:19
SEE PIC: Neymar poses with Brazilian Paris Saint-Germain team mates
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: French club Paris Saint-Germain's record-acquisition from Barcelona posted a picture on his Instagram account with team mates Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Lucas Moura on Saturday. 

All these Brazilians are Neymar's team mates at PSG and that is what Neymar pointed out in his caption. "Brazukas in the House. AllezParis," said Neymar in his caption.

 

Brazukas in the House AllezParis

A post shared by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

Neymar and Alves played together at Barcelona for three seasons before the latter moved to Juventus. He played with the Italian champions for a year before moving to PSG. 

Earlier this month, Neymar became the most expensive player in the world as a result of the 222 million Euro deal between the Spanish giants and French heavyweights.

The price paid for the 25-year-old was more than twice the amount paid by Manchester United to bring back Paul Pogba from Juventus. 

Neymar is expected to make his debut for PSG against Guingamp in Ligue 1 after French football authorites received clearance for the Brazilian to play.

TAGS

NeymarManchester UnitedDani AlvesMarquinhosThiago SilvaNeymar PSG

From Zee News

Nine-man champions Chelsea beaten 2-3 by Burnley
English Premier LeagueFootball

Nine-man champions Chelsea beaten 2-3 by Burnley

Wayne Rooney grabs winner on Everton homecoming
English Premier LeagueFootball

Wayne Rooney grabs winner on Everton homecoming

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan flourishes under Virat Kohli&#039;s captaincy
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan flourishes u...

U-19 Asia Cup moves out of India after Pakistan&#039;s objection; Malaysia to host 8-team tournament
cricket

U-19 Asia Cup moves out of India after Pakistan's obje...

I don&#039;t decide Philippe Coutinho&#039;s Liverpool future: Jurgen Klopp
English Premier LeagueFootball

I don't decide Philippe Coutinho's Liverpool futu...

Watford strike late to hold shaky Liverpool to thrilling 3-3 draw
English Premier LeagueFootball

Watford strike late to hold shaky Liverpool to thrilling 3-...

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina under scanner ahead of Sri Lanka ODIs
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina under scanner ahead of Sri Lanka...

Dale Steyn may not be seen at Test level again, says Faf du Plessis
cricket

Dale Steyn may not be seen at Test level again, says Faf du...

Virender Sehwag trolls himself on Twitter by remembering a forgettable feat
cricket

Virender Sehwag trolls himself on Twitter by remembering a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video