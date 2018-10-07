हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Juventus

Serie-A: Cristiano Ronaldo on target again as Juventus maintain perfect start

Juventus chasing an eighth successive league title have 24 points from eight matches in the Serie A. 

Image Credits: Reuters

Unstoppable Juventus maintained their perfect start to the season after 10 matches when first-half goals from Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristiano Ronaldo gave them a 2-0 win at Udinese in Serie A on Saturday.

Juventus, chasing an eighth successive league title, have 24 points from their eight matches in Serie A and have won their first two games in the Champions League. Uruguay midfielder Bentancur`s goal was his first since joining Juventus at the start of last season while Ronaldo took his tally to four since his move from Real Madrid.

Juventus dominated the opening half hour and broke through in the 33rd minute with a counter-attack as Bentancur set Joao Cancelo away on the right and headed in the Portugal full back`s pinpoint cross. Four minutes later, Mario Mandzukic won a loose ball in the penalty area and teed the ball up for Ronaldo to fire a venomous drive past Simone Scuffet.

Antonin Barak hit the post for Udinese and Kevin Lasagna had a shot cleared off the line either side of halftime with Juventus continuing to dominate otherwise. Federico Bernardeschi and Ronaldo were denied further goals by Scuffet who also tipped a Cancelo shot on to the crossbar.

Cagliari (nine points) picked up their first home win of the season when headed goals from Joao Pedro and Leonardo Pavoletti, both from Lucas Castro crosses, gave them a 2-0 win over Bologna (7) in the afternoon match.

