Spain

Spanish striker Paco Alcacer happy after leaving Barçelona to play bigger role with Borussia Dortmund

Alcacer, 25, scored a hat-trick in Dortmund`s 4-3 win over Augsburg on Saturday, after he joined the Bundesliga side on a one-season loan following two years with Barçelona. 

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Spain forward Paco Alcacer on Tuesday said that he was happy with the decision to leave Barcelona over the summer in order to play a bigger role with German football giants Borussia Dortmund.

Alcacer, 25, scored a hat-trick in Dortmund`s 4-3 win over Augsburg on Saturday, after he joined the Bundesliga side on a one-season loan following two years with Barça, reports Efe. The Spanish striker has formed a lethal partnership with English winger Jadon Sancho who is considered one of the most highly rated talents in world football which has reflected on the pitch.  

"Having Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and (Ousmane) Dembele at Barcelona, it`s very complicated to get minutes with the qualities of those strikers," Alcacer said during a press conference ahead of Spain`s clash with Wales on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League.

"I`m really pleased with my decision," he added.

Alcacer would not reveal the discussions he had with Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde about leaving the club but made it clear that it was his decision to go."The decisions that I make, I have made them. In the end, the conversations with a coach are private," he asserted, adding "A player with confidence is better than one without confidence."

