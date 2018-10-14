हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ligue 1

Thierry Henry good choice for Monaco coach: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Monaco are currently placed 18th on the Ligue 1 table with just 6 points following a poor start to the season.   

Image Courtesy: Reuters

A day after former striker Thierry Henry was appointed as the head coach of Ligue 1 club, Monaco, his former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger called him a "good choice."

Wenger said that Henry has a lot of credibility and that he understands the game very well at the same time which makes him a good choice. He further stated that to succeed in the role, Henry needs to have a good attitude.

"Of course, Thierry Henry is a good choice. He has a lot of credibility. He is very intelligent and understands football pretty well. That`s why he has everything it needs, like a lot of players on this level," goal.com quoted Wenger, as saying.

"But when you get started you must have a little bit luck, too. He is going to need a good attitude and he will have to make sacrifices. You have to sacrifice your whole life," he added.

Henry had succeeded Leonardo Jardim of Portugal to take up his first ever coaching role with Ligue 1 club Monaco where he had started his professional career. Monaco are currently placed 18th on the Ligue 1 table with just 6 points following a poor start to the season.   

