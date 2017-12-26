Tottenham Hotspur and England forward Harry Kane breaks Alan Shearer's 22-year-old record and overtakes Lionel Messi

New Delhi: Harry Kane scored Tottenham's first, second and fifth goal against Southampton in an ongoing English Premier League match, in the Wembley Stadium on 26th December 2017 – scoring a header from a Christian Eriksen freekick in the 22nd minute, a tap-in from a Dele Alli pass in the 39th minute, and a lob from another Alli pass in the 67th minute.

The goal also meant that he has broken Alan Shearer's 22-year-old record of most EPL goals in a calendar year. The former England international had scored 36 goals for Blackburn Rovers in 1995. The Spurs academy graduate now has scored 39 goals in a calendar year of the Premier League, which is the highest ever trumping the likes of Shearer and Robin van Persie's 35-goal haul in 2011. The 24-year-old has also overtaken Barcelona's Lionel Messi with the most European goals in 2017 with 56 goals compared to the Argentine's 54.

After scoring a hattrick against Burnley in his previous outing, Kane had already equalled Shearer's record and knew that a goal in today's Boxing Day match would be special.

It was a wonderful cross from Eriksen through a freekick, as the ball beat two Southampton defenders and goalie Fraser Forster in air and the Walthamstow native headed the ball into the net with ease to give Spurs the lead.

VIDEO: Harry Kane scores Spurs' first goal and becomes the highest scoring player in a PL calander year, breaking Alan Shearer's record. pic.twitter.com/ZQeOX6Pjc6 — E-Spurs (@e_spurs) December 26, 2017

The second goal was a Dele Alli special. Alli glided past two players on the edge of Southampton's penalty area and knocked a clever pass towards Son Heung-min. The South Korean put in a easy pass for the rushing Kane to tap-in the ball into the net.

VIDEO: Harry Kane passes Messi, Ronaldo and co to become the top scorer in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2017. 2-0 pic.twitter.com/htMdiXjI16 — E-Spurs (@e_spurs) December 26, 2017

Kane, then scored his team's fifth goal. Dele Alli put in a delicious pass for him, and he lofted the ball past Forster after outmuscling Saints' defender Yoshida. His 3rd goal also marked his eight hattrick of 2017.

GOAL! Harry Kane completes his hat trick for Tottenham! pic.twitter.com/djfjTeC9bM — The Spurs Web (@spurs_web) December 26, 2017

Tottenham are currently leading 5-1 versus Southampton, with the second half yet to finish.