हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tunisia

Tunisia name World Cup squad

Tunisia named the following 23-man squad on Saturday for this month’s World Cup in Russia, where they will face Belgium, England and Panama in Group G.

Tunisia name World Cup squad
Twitter

Tunisia named the following 23-man squad on Saturday for this month’s World Cup in Russia, where they will face Belgium, England and Panama in Group G.

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab), Moez Hassan (Chateauroux), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Batin)

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (Etoile Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa), Dylan Bronn (Ghent), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahly Jeddah), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Seifeddine Khaoui (Troyes), Wahbi Khazri (Stade Rennes), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nassr), Elyes Skhiri (Montpellier),

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq), Anice Badri (Esperance), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Naim Sliti (Dijon), Bassem Srarfi (Nice)

Tags:
TunisiaWorld Cup in RussiaBelgiumEnglandPanamafootball

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close