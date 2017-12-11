UEFA Champions League: It's Real Madrid vs Paris St-Germain, Chelsea vs Barcelona in last-16
The first legs will be played from Feb. 13-21, with the return matches from March 6-14.
New Delhi: Two-time defending champions Real Madrid face a 'Neymar-powered' Paris St-Germain outfit in a mouth-watering UEFA Champions League last-16 clash, even as three of five English teams got favourable draws.
In the draw for 2017-18 Champions League draw held on Monday at UEFA's Nyon headquarters, a record five English clubs featured, besides European giants like Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, etc.
Premier League leaders and Pep Guardiola's record-breaking side Manchester City got will play Swiss side FC Basel while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool take on Portuguese outfit Basel.
Jose Mourinho's United also got a relatively easier draw in La Liga side Sevilla, but Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will need have Juventus and Barcelona as their respective opponents.
But the highlight of the last-16 fixtures will be that of Madrid vs Paris, clash which will witness a galaxy of global superstars taking on each other with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar playing the lead roles.
Here are the complete line-ups:
Juventus vs Tottenham
Basel vs Manchester City
Porto vs Liverpool
Sevilla vs Manchester United
Real Madrid vs Paris St-Germain
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma
Chelsea vs Barcelona
Bayern Munich vs Besiktas
The first legs will be played from February 13-21, with the return matches scheduled from March 6-14.
The final will take place in Kiev on 26 May.