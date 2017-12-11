UEFA Champions League: It's Real Madrid vs Paris St-Germain, Chelsea vs Barcelona in last-16

New Delhi: Two-time defending champions Real Madrid face a 'Neymar-powered' Paris St-Germain outfit in a mouth-watering UEFA Champions League last-16 clash, even as three of five English teams got favourable draws.

In the draw for 2017-18 Champions League draw held on Monday at UEFA's Nyon headquarters, a record five English clubs featured, besides European giants like Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, etc.

Premier League leaders and Pep Guardiola's record-breaking side Manchester City got will play Swiss side FC Basel while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool take on Portuguese outfit Basel.

Jose Mourinho's United also got a relatively easier draw in La Liga side Sevilla, but Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will need have Juventus and Barcelona as their respective opponents.

But the highlight of the last-16 fixtures will be that of Madrid vs Paris, clash which will witness a galaxy of global superstars taking on each other with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar playing the lead roles.

Here are the complete line-ups:

Juventus vs Tottenham

Basel vs Manchester City

Porto vs Liverpool

Sevilla vs Manchester United

Real Madrid vs Paris St-Germain

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma

Chelsea vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas

The first legs will be played from February 13-21, with the return matches scheduled from March 6-14.

The final will take place in Kiev on 26 May.