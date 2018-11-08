UEFA Champions League: Lewandowski double gives Bayern 2-0 win over AEK

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski scored once in each half to give his team a 2-0 victory over AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday that put them two points clear at the top of Group E with two matches left.

Lewandowski scored a 31st-minute penalty and added another in the 72nd with a volley at the far post as the Bavarians got a much-needed confidence boost ahead of their Bundesliga match against league leaders Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Bayern, who struggled in the first half against a gutsy AEK, are on 10 points, with Ajax Amsterdam on eight after drawing 1-1 against Benfica.

The Greeks made the better start and Vasilis Lampropoulos` glancing header in the fifth minute sailed just wide of Manuel Neuer`s post.

AEK valiantly stood their ground for 30 minutes but a 31st-minute penalty for a foul on Lewandowski allowed the striker to score the opener.

Leon Goretzka almost scored for Bayern 10 minutes after the restart but his point-blank header was pushed over the bar by AEK keeper Vasilis Barkas.

The keeper then denied Lewandowski in a one-on-one as Bayern pressed hard for a second goal that would kill off the game.

They were rewarded in the 72nd minute when Joshua Kimmich whipped in a corner and Lewandowski was left unmarked to volley in at the far post after a flick-on.