Real Madrid vs CSKA Moscow

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid’s Ramos, Bale, Marcelo, Isco to miss Moscow clash

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@realmadrid

Real Madrid stars, Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Isco Alarcon are set to miss Real’s UEFA Champions League match against CSKA Moscow. 

Los Blancos coach Julen Lopetegui had decided to rest skipper Ramos, who had suffered a cut to left eyebrow during the Madrid derby.

Gareth Bale had undergone medical tests for a possible muscle injury after he was substituted at halftime during the Atletico match. Marcelo had to miss out due to muscular problems. Isco, on the other hand, had recently undergone surgery for appendicitis.  

The four player’s absence will force Lopetegui to make changes in the starting. The coach had named a 20-man squad for the Wednesday' clash. Vinicius Jr, who made his debut La Liga appearance against Atletico Madrid, was included in the side and is reportedly set to make his Champions League as well. 

Defending champions Real Madrid are scheduled to meet CSKA Moscow in their Group G match on Wednesday at the VEB Arena in Moscow. 

Squad: Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois, Kiko Casilla, Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Jesus Vallejo, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Sergio Reguilon Rodriguez, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Marcos Llorente, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius, Mariano Diaz Mejia and Karim Benzema.

(With Agency inputs)

Real Madrid vs CSKA Moscow, Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Marcela, Isco, Julen Lopetegui, UEFA champions League

