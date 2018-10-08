हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jurgen Klopp

UEFA Nations League most senseless competition, says Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Sunday took a dig at the UEFA Nations League tournament, calling it ‘senseless’, after a stale draw against Manchester City. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@LFC

The German, angry at losing his players for International fixtures, said that the players were overused and urged the football authorities to look into the issue. 

"Now the players go off and play the Nations League which is the most senseless competition in the world of football," said Klopp. 

"We have to start thinking about the players. You have to call the manager of any country and say, `Can you leave players out?` and he says, `I am under pressure as well`," said Klopp.

Klopp highlighted that  England midfielder Jordan Henderson had only weeks of rest and recovery after the World Cup in Russia. 

The Union of European Football Associations introduced the Nations League this year to replace International friendlies with a competitive tournament. 

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino had earlier expressed his concerns on the hectic schedule, labelling it dangerous for the players. Pochettino had said that the relentless International fatigue had put the players at the risk of injury. 
 
"It’s dangerous. I've told you before that it’s so difficult for the players. Football is a massive business and it’s not easy. The football business today does not care about the players, it’s all about games, games, games," Pochettino said. 

(With Agency inputs)

