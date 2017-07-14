close
WATCH: Alexander Lacazette scores on Arsenal debut, Wayne Rooney bags screamer for Everton

Both Rooney and Lacazette scored on their debuts for Arsenal and Everton, respectively.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 00:22
WATCH: Alexander Lacazette scores on Arsenal debut, Wayne Rooney bags screamer for Everton
Twitter (‏@Everton / @Arsenal)

New Delhi: Two of the most prominent transfers of the English Premier League 2017-18 season – Alexander Lacazette and Wayne Rooney – got off to flying starts on their debuts for respective clubs to leave fans across the world abuzz on Thursday.

Lacazette, who joined Arsenal for a reported £53 million deal from French side Olympique Lyonnais, came on as a substitute in the 68th minute and opened his goalscoring account for the Gunners by converting a low cross in the box from Alex Iwobi in the 83rd minute against Sydney FC at the ANZ Stadium.

Here's a look at Lacazette's goal:

The French striker took to Twitter to express how happy he was on scoring his first goal for the North London club against Sydney FC.

Rooney, who rejoined boyhood club Everton after failing to confirm a spot in Jose Mourinho's start XI at Manchester United, scored an absolute screamer from way outside the 15-yard box. 

The 31-year-old's 30-yard golazo sent fans and rival clubs a due reminder that his goalscoring days aren't past yet.

Here's a look at Rooney's wonder goal:

Rooney himself took to Twitter to acknowledge what a great start it has been for him and the club in the first pre-season friendly against Gor Mahia.

For Arsenal, skipper Per Mertesacker had opened the scoring with an overhead kick, while Alexander Lacazette ensured that the club took a 2-0 victory over the Australian side to wrap-up their first pre-season friendly win.

Everton, on the other hand, secured a 2-1 win over the Kenyan Premier League club. Kieran Dowell scored the winner for the Toffees with just eight minutes left in play.

Alexander Lacazette Wayne Rooney Arsenal Everton Sydney FC Gor Mahia

