WATCH: Chile's Claudio Bravo saves all three Portugal penalties, sends Twitter into meltdown

New Delhi: Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo produced an spot-less performance against Portugal in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semi-final against Portugal, saving all three penalties after the match remained goalless in normal and extra time.

The Manchester City goalie's incredible reading of where the Portugal trio – Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Luis Nani – were targeting their penalty kicks, saw Chile become the first finalists of the competition. (Chile vs Portugal - Match Report)

Cristiano Ronaldo, the four-time Ballon d'Or winner who chose to delay his penalty turn, couldn't feature in the shootout and had a frustrating day with most of his time being spent in complaining to the referee, reports Efe.

Here's the penalty shootout video in full:

Bravo's heroics send Twitter into a meltdown, with fans celebrating Chile's progress by posting some hilarious tweets.

Claudio Bravo made as many saves in the penalty shootout against Portugal as in the Premier League in 2017 (3). — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) June 28, 2017

#ThatMomentWhen Claudio Bravo makes more saves in a penalty shoot-out vs Portugal...than he did all season for Man City. pic.twitter.com/uIE9DUrvNH — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) June 29, 2017

Claudio Bravo saves 3 straight penalties and the world still talks about Ronaldo who didn't even take one — Alex and 7 Others (@Alex_Iyambo) June 29, 2017

Claudio Bravo saves 3 penalties for Chile tonight... pic.twitter.com/4AnvFK52lz — FootyYapper (@FootyYapper) June 28, 2017

Hear Bravo was on fire tonight? It's almost like he's actually a good keeper just suffering confidence issues — Steven (@EsteemedKompany) June 28, 2017

Sunday's final will pit Chile against the winner of the other second semi-final between Mexico and Germany, while the loser of that match will face Portugal for third-place