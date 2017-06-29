close
Essel Group 90 years
WATCH: Chile's Claudio Bravo saves all three Portugal penalties, sends Twitter into meltdown

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 18:08
New Delhi: Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo produced an spot-less performance against Portugal in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semi-final against Portugal, saving all three penalties after the match remained goalless in normal and extra time.

The Manchester City goalie's incredible reading of where the Portugal trio – Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Luis Nani – were targeting their penalty kicks, saw Chile become the first finalists of the competition. (Chile vs Portugal - Match Report)

Cristiano Ronaldo, the four-time Ballon d'Or winner who chose to delay his penalty turn, couldn't feature in the shootout and had a frustrating day with most of his time being spent in complaining to the referee, reports Efe.

Here's the penalty shootout video in full:

Bravo's heroics send Twitter into a meltdown, with fans celebrating Chile's progress by posting some hilarious tweets.

Sunday's final will pit Chile against the winner of the other second semi-final between Mexico and Germany, while the loser of that match will face Portugal for third-place

